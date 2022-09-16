WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger football team continued its strong start in the Wabash River Conference with a 48-0 win over Parke Heritage on Friday.
Peyton Chinn ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter to give the Patriots a quick 14-0 lead, while Noah Stephen hit Rayce Carr for a 65-yard touchdown pass for a 21-0 first quarter lead.
In the second quarter, Stephen completed touchdown passes to Carr and Hunter Thomas and Carr ran for a 56-yard touchdown to give Seeger a 41-0 halftime lead.
Tucker Herndon had a two-yard scoring run in the fourth to end the scoring and help improve the Patriots' record to 3-2 and 3-0 in the WRC. Seeger will play Fountain Central next week.
