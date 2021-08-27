OXFORD, Ind. — The Seeger football team cruised to even its record with a 40-0 win over Benton Central on Friday.
Peyton Chinn had 111 yards on the ground with two touchdowns for the Patriots, while Rayce Carr had a 33-yard score, Brock Thomason had a two-yard run along with a 40-yard scoring pass to Makhi Johnson and Hunter Thomas had 35 yards with a seven-yard touchdown.
Seeger is 1-1 overall and will return to Wabash River Conference action next week against Attica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.