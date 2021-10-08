WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger football team continued its late-season hot streak with a 24-12 win over South Vermillion in Wabash River Conference action.
South Vermillion took the lead early in the second, but Peyton Chinn tied things up with a 18-yard run for the Patriots for an 6-6 halftime tie.
In the third quarter, Rayce Carr ran for a four-yard score and Brock Thomason ran for a 5-yard score and Chinn ran for a six-yard score in the fourth.
Chinn ended up with 200 yards rushing while Carr ran for 59 yards.
The Patriots have won four of their last five games and are 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the WRC and will play North Vermillion next week.
PREP FOOTBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 24, South Vermillion 12
S. Vermillion`7`0`10`12`—`29
Seeger`6`8`8`17`—`39
Second quarter
SV — Hawkins 9-yard pass from Garzolini (kick failed)
See — Peyton Chinn 18-yard run (run failed)
Third quarter
See — Rayce Carr 4-yard run (run failed)
Fourth quarter
See — Brock Thomason 5-yard run (run failed)
SV — Coleman 6-yard pass from Garzolini (pass failed)
See — Chinn 6-yard run (run failed)
Individual statistics
Rushing — SV: Garzolini 7-49, Hawkins 4-28, Clay 6-15, Payton 3-10, Mancourt 3-3; See: Chinn 34-200, Carr 2-59, Thomason 3-16, Ford 1-3, Thomas 1- (-3).
Passing — SV: Garzolini 25-44-2 289 yards; See: Noah Stephen 3-7-0 19 yards. Thomason 2-2-0 19 yards.
Receiving — SV: Payton 6-81, Hawkins 7-63, Coleman 4-53, Conder 4-49, Clay 4-44; See: Carr 2-21, Chinn 1-9, Makhi Johnson 1-7, Thomas 1-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.