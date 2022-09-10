WEST LEBANON, Ind. – Seeger hosted the Riverton Parke Panthers in football and came out with a 35-22 victory on Friday.
“We are a growing team,” is how Patriot head coach T. J. Ragan described his program after its second straight win. “We did some good things out there and we also got some things to work on.”
That his squad is looking for consistency is no surprise with Ragan be the third coach for the team in two years, but while the team had a few snags, they also showed their fans their potential.
There were big plays all night and they started on the first series as Riverton Parke (3-1, 1-1 WRC) made a couple of first downs but saw the drive stall out, forcing a punt.
Seeger (2-2, 2-0 WRC) broke through the Panther line and blocked the punt with Kanin Hickman picking it up and running it back for a touchdown that put the Patriots up 7-0 after a kick by Cory Moore-Walker with just over three minutes gone.
The visitors got the ball back, but could not reach midfield, lost their starting quarterback to a game-ending injury and punted, this time successfully.
The Patriots then fed the ball repeatedly to Peyton Chinn and Rayce Carr with quarterback Noah Stephen carrying the final eight yards for a second touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
Darron Hazzard, a senior running back for the Panthers carried the ball about 80 percent of the time on the next Riverton Parke possession, one that reached Patriot territory for the first time, but the defense of the hosts rose up and stopped a fourth-and-five a yard short of the first down.
Seeger began to move the ball again, but a fumble recovered by Tory Oldham of the Panthers turned the ball over to the visitors.
The teams then traded punts for the remainder of the half as the Patriots were up 14-0 at halftime.
Seeger got the ball at the start of the period and took only four plays to go 65 yards for a touchdown despite a 10-yard sack by Cameron Fellows of the Panthers.
The final play of the drive was a pass from Stephen to Landon Walker for 59 yards and a touchdown for a 21-0 lead with less than two minutes gone in the second half.
After an exchange of punts, the Panthers got the ball and went 32 yards in three plays capped off by a 22-yard run by Michael Fellows for a 21-6 tally.
The Patriots responded with another good drive featuring a long run by Chinn, 23-yard pass to Gus Frasch and 24-yard TD pass to Hunter Thomas for a 28-6.
Hazzard promptly returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, cutting back against the flow of the Seeger defense to make it 28-14 with a minute left in the third quarter.
Seeger kept the ball on the ground early in their next possession, letting Chinn, Carr and Stephen carry the ball before finally throwing to Finnian McLain only to see Ashton Lowry of the Panthers pop it out of his hands as the two fell into the end zone.
Another pass followed on fourth down, but it was dropped and the drive stalled.
Riverton Parke then began a long drive that almost ended on a near pick by Stephen but came down to a fourth-and-six on the six.
Hazzard got the call as he had most of the night and broke through an initial tackle try but Thomas and James Wolber stopped him about half a yard from the goal line to end the threat.
Seeger showed their potential again as Chinn broke free for about 50 yards and then carried another ten for a touchdown with 52 seconds left in the game for a 34-14 lead.
The Patriots then showed their inconsistency as they relaxed and allowed the Panthers to go 65 yards in 35 seconds for a one last touchdown that with the two-point conversion made the final score 35-22.
“The players know we have to get better,” Ragan said. “That’s what they said right after the game was over. We know we need to improve.”
He stated that he is trying to instill a culture in the team, saying, “It’s not what we do, but who we are. It’s all about the DNA of the program. We want to become a winning program and we’ve started that.”
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
