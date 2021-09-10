MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Seeger football team were down 12-8 in the first quarter, but would score 16 points in the second quarter and would go on to win 38-26 over Riverton Parke on Friday.
Peyton Chinn ended up running for 302 yards with three touchdowns of five, 12 and 15 yards for the Patriots and caught a 38-yard pass from Noah Stephen for another score. Rayce Carr would run for a seven-yard score.
Stephen ended up passing for 78 yards with Carr getting two catches for 50 yards.
The Patriots are 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Wabash River Conference and will now go against Covington next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.