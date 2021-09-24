VEEDERBURG, Ind. — The Seeger football team took a quick lead and was able to hang on to beat Fountain Central 22-15 in Wabash River Conference action.
Makhi Johnson got things going for the Patriots with a 65-yard pass from Noah Stephen. Rayce Carr would catch a 8-yard pas from Stephen in the second quarter for a 16-0 halftime lead.
The Mustangs got on the board in the third period as Owen Acton ran for a 42-yard score and would score on two-yard run to pull within 16-8, but Stephen scored on a two-yard run late in the third to boost the Patriots' lead.
Acton scored on a 10-yard run in the fourth, but Fountain Central could not get any closer.
Peyton Chinn ran for 229 yards for Seeger, while Johnson caught eight passes for 132 yards and Carr caught eight passes for 58 yards and Stephen passed for 208 yards.
Acton ran for 113 yards while AJ Hall passed for 80 yards and Brian Chirinos caught three passes for 35 yards.
Seeger is 4-2 and 2-2 in the Wabash River Conference and will host Sheridan next week, while Fountain Central is 3-3 and 2-2 and will travel to South Vermillion next week.
PREP FOOTBALL
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Seeger 22, Fountain Central 15
Seeger`8`8`6`0`—`22
Fountain Central`0`0`8`7`—`15
First quarter
S — Makhi Johnson 65-yard pass from Noah Stephen (Peyton Chinn run).
Second quarter
S — Rayce Carr 8-yard pass from Stephen (Chinn run)
Third quarter
FC — Owen Acton 42-yard run (Acton run).
S — Stephen 2-yard run (run failed).
Fourth quarter
FC — Acton 10-yard run (Brian Chirinos kick)
Individual statistics
Rushing — S: Chinn 35-229, Brock Thomason 1-2, Noah Stephen 3- (-3); FC: Acton 15-113, AJ Hall 3-7, Austin Pickett 6-5
Passing — S: Stephen 21-24-0 208 yards, Wooldrik 0-1-0; FC: Hall 6-14-0 80 yards.
Receiving — S: Johnson 9-132, Carr 8-58, Smith 3-8, Ford 2-10; FC: Chirinos 3-35, Pickett 1-4, Layne Lynch 1-8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.