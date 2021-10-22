Seeger logo

WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger football team could not take advantage of hosting a first-round sectional game on Friday, losing 41-12 to Speedway.

Hunter Thomas had 97 yards rushing with a touchdown catch for the Patriots, while Brock Thomason passed for 65 yards with a touchdown and ran for 59 more and another score and Cameron Ford had 52 yards receiving.

The Patriots end the season at 5-5 while Speedway will face Monrovia next week.

