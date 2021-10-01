Seeger logo

WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger football team saw itself in a battle with Sheridan on Friday.

Both teams fought to a scoreless tie, but Sheridan would do all the scoring in the second half as the Blackhawks won 21-0.

Peyton Chinn ran for 50 yards for the Patriots, while Noah Stephen padded for 188 yards with a 61-yard pass to Chinn, a 41-yard pass to Cameron Ford and completed two passes to Rayce Carr for 38 yards.

The Patriots are 4-3 and will return to Wabash River Conference action next week against South Vermillion.

PREP FOOTBALL

At West Lebanon, Ind.

Sheridan 21, Seeger 0

Sheridan`0`0`7`14`—`21

Seeger`0`0`0`0`—`0

Third quarter

She — Jones 7-yard run (Bell kick)

Fourth quarter

She — Reners 80-yard run (Bell kick)

She — Hampton 90-yard interception return (Bell kick)

Seeger Individual statistics

Rushing — Peyton Chinn 20-50, Brock Thomason 1-1, Noah Stephen 6 (-37).

Passing — Stephen 7-27-1 188 yards.

Receiving — Rayce Carr 2-38, Chinn 1-61, Cameron Ford 1-41, Hunter Thomas 1-27, Mekhi Johnson 1-6.

Trending Video

Recommended for you