WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger football team saw itself in a battle with Sheridan on Friday.
Both teams fought to a scoreless tie, but Sheridan would do all the scoring in the second half as the Blackhawks won 21-0.
Peyton Chinn ran for 50 yards for the Patriots, while Noah Stephen padded for 188 yards with a 61-yard pass to Chinn, a 41-yard pass to Cameron Ford and completed two passes to Rayce Carr for 38 yards.
The Patriots are 4-3 and will return to Wabash River Conference action next week against South Vermillion.
PREP FOOTBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Sheridan 21, Seeger 0
Sheridan`0`0`7`14`—`21
Seeger`0`0`0`0`—`0
Third quarter
She — Jones 7-yard run (Bell kick)
Fourth quarter
She — Reners 80-yard run (Bell kick)
She — Hampton 90-yard interception return (Bell kick)
Seeger Individual statistics
Rushing — Peyton Chinn 20-50, Brock Thomason 1-1, Noah Stephen 6 (-37).
Passing — Stephen 7-27-1 188 yards.
Receiving — Rayce Carr 2-38, Chinn 1-61, Cameron Ford 1-41, Hunter Thomas 1-27, Mekhi Johnson 1-6.
