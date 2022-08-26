OXFORD, Ind. — The Seeger football team battled back from a halftime deficit, but could not get the win on the road on Friday, losing to Benton Central 26-21.
Down 12-0 at halftime, the Patriots got on the board in the third quarter when Noah Stephen completed a 70-yard pass to Landon Walker to get within 12-6.
The Bison scored after to up the lead to 18-6, but Stephen ran the ball in for a one-yard score and hit Rayce Carr for a two-point conversion to get Seeger between 18-14.
The Patriots took the lead with nine minutes left when Brody Ashby scored on a 3-yard run to give them a 21-18 lead.
But Benton Central scored with five minutes left and added a two-point conversion to clinch the win.
The Patriots are 0-2 and will start conference play against Attica next week.
