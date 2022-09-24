WEST LEBANON, Ind. – It came down to one play when Seeger hosted the Fountain Central Mustangs on the football field in a battle of Wabash River Conference rivals on Friday.
The visitors had the ball on the Patriot five-yard line, facing fourth-and-goal with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Seeger (4-2, 4-0 WRC) led 28-27 and they had allowed the Mustangs to drive from their own 27 down to the five with Owen Acton carrying on 10 of 13 plays and Luke Foxworthy carrying on the other three.
As might have been expected from the above stats, almost everyone in the stadium expected Fountain Central (2-4, 2-2 WRC) to let Acton to carry on the fourth-and-five and he did.
He reached the four before anyone touched him, got past that player and then ran into a pair of Patriots on the one who stopped him short of the goal line to turn the ball over on downs.
Seeger, getting the ball on their own one, used a steady dose of Hunter Thomas and Brody Ashby along with a cameo from an injured Peyton Chinn to drive deep into Mustang territory to run out the clock and pick up the victory.
“I’m glad for the win, of course,” TJ Ragan, the Seeger head coach said, “but we didn’t come out ready to play and they did. That’s on me, it’s not about Xs and Os, but we weren’t mentally ready to come out and play.”
Things certain did not start very well for the Patriots, although they did force a punt on the first Fountain Central possession.
Just four plays into their first drive, the hosts coughed up the ball and Cole Garbison fell on it for the Mustangs.
Seven plays later – all runs by Acton – it was 7-0 after an extra point by Uriah Wildman.
The Mustangs then tried an onside kick and Dawson Blue fell on it for the visitors.
Again, they followed up with a solid string of runs by Acton to make it 14-0 with 2:31 left in the first quarter.
Seeger came right back and scored using Chinn on every play except one pass from Noah Stephen to Hunter Thomas to close the gap to 14-7 after a kick by Cory Moore-Walker.
That fired up the Patriot defense and they forced a turnover with Trae Lanham causing Acton to fumble with James Wolber falling on the ball for Seeger.
Gaining possession on the Mustang 25, they scored in three plays with Chinn picking up his second touchdown of the game to tie things at 14-all with 8:51 left in the half.
Blue took the ensuing kickoff back for Fountain Central and cut around the last Patriot who could tackle him only to have his feet slip on the wet grass, downing him on the Seeger 45.
More Acton runs and one by Foxworthy were followed by two incompletions that gave the ball back to Seeger who used runs by Rayce Carr, who was injured later in the game, and passes to Landon Walker before Chinn scored to make it 21-14.
Blue again made a big return of the follow-up kickoff and only a touchdown-saving tackle by Ashby kept him from reaching the end zone.
That was followed by a possession for each team that went nowhere, but then Fountain Central tied the game 21-21 going into halftime, keyed by two passes, one to Nolan Acton and one to Foxworthy.
Seeger got the ball to open the second half and they drove 70 yards in 12 plays, capped off by Chinn’s fourth touchdown to take a 28-21 lead.
Sam Clem of the Patriots then recovered an onside kick, but the possession led to a punt.
Fountain Central saw Owen Acton break free on the next snap for a 77-yard touchdown run, but the extra point was no good so the Patriots still lead 28-27.
Seeger could not score on their next possession, turned it over on downs to set up that final key Fountain Central drive that came up a yard short.
“I have only one thing to say,” Herb King, the Fountain Central head coach declared. “We won this game everywhere but on the scoreboard. Our kids listen to us, they believe in us and we can’t ask for any thing more. We keep getting better.”
Ragan said his team made the plays they had to make to get the win, but added, “We’ll lift them tonight for the win, but tomorrow morning we’ll look into what we need to fix to get ready for next week.”
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.