COVINGTON, Ind. — The Seeger High School football team scored first and often on Friday in a 48-7 win over Covington in Wabash River Conference action.
Peyton Chinn scored the first two touchdowns of the game for the Patriots with a 79-yard and a 12-yard scoring run to give Seeger a 14-0 first quarter lead.
In the second quarter, Noah Stephen completed a 12-yard scoring pass to Hunter Thomas and a 28-yard scoring strike to Hunter Froedge. Rayce Carr and Brody Ashby each had short touchdown runs to up the score to 41-0 at halftime.
Chinn scored his third touchdown of the game in the third quarter before the Trojans got on the board as Wyatt Moncrief scored on a 10-yard run to end the scoring in the game.
The Patriots are 5-2 and 5-0 in the WRC and will face South Vermillion next week in a battle for the top spot in the conference. Covington is 2-6 and 1-4 and will face Attica next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.