CLINTON, Ind. – It was being called the battle for the Wabash River Conference football title when Seeger traveled to South Vermillion to face the Wildcats.
Both teams were undefeated in WRC play and fans of both teams were saying that the winner would take the title.
That was not exactly true as each team had one more match after this one, so the winning team, in this case Seeger by a 19-15 score, only assured themselves of a share of the title and must win next week to clinch it alone.
A contest of this impact deserved a great game, but for the entire first half, it was a snooze-fest.
Seeger (6-2, 6-0 WRC) never got the ball across midfield on offense. South Vermillion (6-2, 5-1 WRC) came the closest to scoring, once reaching the Patriot 17 from where they missed a field goal.
Scoreless at halftime, things had to get better in the third quarter – and they did.
The Patriots got the ball to open the period and they began to mix more passing into what had been a mostly run-oriented first-half attack.
Quarterback Noah Stephen threw passes to Rayce Carr and to Hunter Thomas, handed off to Thomas and then ran in from a yard out for the first score of the game.
It was 6-0 when the extra point failed on a bad snap. South vermillion got a big kickoff return, almost to midfield, and drove to the Seeger 31 before turning the ball over on downs.
Key defensively on that series was a pass breakup by Carr that denied a probable touchdown catch.
Seeger picked up only one first down on their next possession and punted only to see the Wildcats make a short drive and punt the ball back in return.
After a good runback by Carr, Stephen threw to Landon Walker for a 35-yard completion.
Two runs followed, one by Thomas and then one of 35 yards by Carr for a
touchdown.
The two-point try came up short, but the Patriots had a two-score lead at 12-0 with about a minute gone in the fourth quarter.
That two-score margin lasted one play as Dalton Payton returned the ensuing kickoff that, with an extra point, made it 12-7.
Things went wrong for Seeger the entire next drive as they lost 25 yards on four plays and had their punt blocked to give the ball to South Vermillion on the Seeger 25.
It took the Wildcats just four minutes to take the lead as they repeatedly gave the ball to Payton before quarterback Dominic Garzolini threw to Parker Weir from eight yards out for a touchdown.
The hosts threw for two points and they led 15-12 with 4:44 left in the game.
Seeger came out throwing once they got the ball with Stephen finding Walker, Thomas and Carr wrapped around runs by Peyton Chinn and Thomas as the clock dropped down to 37 seconds left and the ball on the Wildcat 5.
Chinn got the next carry and reached the end zone, saying after the game that scoring that touchdown “was the best feeling of my life”.
That made it 18-15 in favor of the Patriots with the extra point kick by Cory Moore-Walker taking the margin up to four, a key in winning the game.
South Vermillion took a squib kick on the 46 and one play later were on the Patriot 26 thanks to a personal foul.
They completed a pass to reach the 19 before James Wolber and Ryley Nern combined to sack Garzolini.
Another pass completion got the ball to the Seeger 14 with 8.1 seconds left.
A tipped pass by a Patriot defender made it third down with 3.9 seconds left and then Seeger smother Garzolini in the backfield as he looked for a receiver, the sack running out the clock and giving the win to the visitors 19-15.
Patriot head coach TJ Ragan gave credit to offensive coordinator Brady Cronk, defensive coordinator Cory Max and special teams coach Matt Commons for the win.
He also pointed out that despite having one extra point blocked, the kicking game came through.
“If he doesn’t make that [last extra point] they could have tied the game on a field goal,” he explained, “but instead, they had to go for a touchdown.”
Ragan also said that the team looked at the win, not as a title shot, but rather another chance to get better, “and they did,” he exclaimed.
The Patriots will host North Vermillion next Friday with the conference championship on the line.
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
