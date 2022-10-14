WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger football team completed a perfect Wabash River Conferee mark on Friday with a 33-18 win over North Vermillion.
The first quarter was slow before Peyton Chinn scored on a 6-yard touchdown run for a 6-0 Patriot lead.
Both teams got going in the second quarter. North Vermillion's Jerome White scored on a 10-yard run to tie the game at 6-6, but Seeger would pull ahead with a four-yard run by Chinn and a 35-yard pass from Noah Stephen to Landon Walker.
White scored on a 12-yard run to get the lead to 21-12, but Stephen hit Rayce Carr for a 22-yard touchdown pass and a 27-12 halftime lead for Seeger.
Chinn ran for a 50-yard touchdown in the third quarter for a 33-12 lead.
White hit Daniel Woody for a 19-yard score in the fourth, but the Falcons could not do any more.
The Patriots finish the WRC season at 7-0 and a 7-2 overall record and will start playoff action next week against Rochester. The Falcons are 5-4 and 4-3 in the WRC and will face Covington in playoff action next week.
