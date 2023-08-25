WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger football team rebounded from a week 1 loss to beat Benton Central 49-28 on Friday.
The Patriots are 1-1 and will play Attica next week in their first Wabash River Conference game
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 11:40 pm
