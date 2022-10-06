WEST LEBANON, Ind. — TJ Ragan admitted he found himself in a good position when he took over as Seeger football coach this season.
But he also knew it would take cooperation for things to really hit and a 5-2 record and 5-0 Wabash River Conference mark has been the result of the cooperation so far.
“We are pretty excited about the complete buy in from the players, coaches parents,” Ragan said. “It is not so much what I have done, it is how they have bought in to the program and culture and it has been fun to see.”
On offense, running back Peyton Chinn has been great and he is surrounded by a lot of talent that has led to the Patriots scoring at least 28 points in their winning streak.
“We have weapons everywhere. We have Rayce Carr, Landon Walker, our quarterback Noah is doing well and then there is Peyton. So we are happy with what we have in the first year and they have made our first year look good,” Ragan said. “Peyton is one of the best backs I have had the privilege to work with. He is phenomenal and has great leadership and skill set. One person is not going to take him down. He has great speed and vision and he is just a very complete back.”
Ragan said that the offensive line has been a key foundation for the offensive success.
“It always starts with the offensive line, and our offensive coordinator has done a great job being creative in our system and creating new wrinkles. It has allowed us to do a lot on the field,” Ragan said.
During the five-game winning streak, the Patriots have had three games where they have allowed under 10 points with a shutout of Parke Heritage.
“I am a defensive guy and we are always go on defense first to set the tone,” Ragan said. “Our defensive coordinator is settling well with our defense and we have a lot of things we can do and keep the guys fundamentally sound and playing together and we have a lot of fun stuff.”
The Patriots will fight for the Wabash River Conference lead on Friday against South Vermillion (6-1, 5-0), who have also won five games in a row. Ragan said that the Wildcats are not that far off from the Patriots as far as team makeup.
“We go into every season expecting to win every game. In every game, you prepare to win and we have that mindset,” Ragan said. “We are excited to be in this position and South Vermillion is a good team and they are a lot like us and they have a strong history and they are doing some great things on both sides of the ball and we are ready for the challenge.”
The Wildcats are led on offense by running back Dalton Payton, who has 724 yards and 11 touchdowns while Gabe Clay had 415 yards rushing and 144 yards receiving with seven touchdowns and quarterback Dom Garzolini has 891 yards passing with 10 touchdowns.
“(Payton) is a good back and I compare him to Peyton,” Ragan said. “I think Peyton is a hair of a bit stronger and No. 34 is maybe a bit faster, but both are similar and dynamic. (Clay) is a very good slot back and I compare him to Rayce.
“They have a system that they run and they do it well. They run the ball well, pass the ball well and they are solid on defense. They may be the best team we play all year and that is saying something since we played Lafayette Central Catholic in the first game of the season. We are excited for this challenge.”
The game will start at 7 p.m. Eastern time
Covington at Attica
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern Friday
Records — Covington 2-5 overall, 1-4 in Wabash River Conference, Attica 0-7 overall, 0-5 in Wabash River Conference.
Summary — After a tough loss to Seeger, the Trojans can get back on track against the Red Ramblers, who have went over 10 points only once this season.
Fountain Central at North Vermillion
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern Friday
Radio — WKZS-FM 103.1
Records — Fountain Central 2-5 overall, 2-3 in Wabash River Conference. North Vermillion 4-3 overall, 3-2 in Wabash River Conference.
Summary — The Falcons have won their last two games and would like to continue that momentum against the Mustangs, who have fought tough the last two weeks against the top teams in the WRC.
Westville at Salt Fork
Time — 7 p.m.
Radio — WHRK-FM 94.9
Records — Westville 4-2 overall, 2-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference South, Salt Fork 3-3 overall, 1-1 in Vermilion Valley Conference South.
Summary — After last week’s close defeat to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, the Storm hosts another tough out in the Tigers, who are trying to clinch a playoff spot with a win.
Oakwood at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — Oakwood 2-4 overall, 0-2 in Vermilion Valley Conference South, HAAP 2-4 overall, 1-1 in Vermilion Valley Conference South.
Summary — The Comets are coming off losses to BHRA and Westville and now get to travel to Hoopeston, where the Cornjerkers won last week and hope to gain a winning streak.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Radio — WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5
Records — Geo-RF/Chrisman 0-6 overall, 0-2 in Vermilion Valley Conference South. BHRA 6-0 overall, 2-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference South.
Summary — The Blue Devils survived a scare last week and hope to have an easier time with the Buffaloes, who are coming off a homecoming defeat last week.
Decatur Lutheran at Schlarman Academy
Time — 3 p.m.
Records — Decatur Lutheran 6-0 overall, Schlarman Academy 3-3 overall
Summary — After a tough loss to one of the top teams in 8-man North in St. Thomas More, the Hilltoppers end their home season against the kingpin of 8-Man South in the Lions, who have scored at least 30 points in their games.
