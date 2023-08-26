DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy football team got the season started on the right foot on Saturday with an 52-22 win over Peoria Quest Academy.
The Hilltoppers were up 14-6 after the first quarter, but then scored 30 points in the second quarter to put the game away.
Owen Jones ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 97 yards and another touchdown for Schlarman while Princeton Rush had 71 yards and a touchdown, Jerrius Atkinson had 40 yards on the ground with two touchdowns and caught four passes for 107 yards and another score and Jamie Rapier had 16 yards rushing with a touchdown and caught a pass for 16 yards.
The Hilltoppers will hit the road to play South Fork next week.
