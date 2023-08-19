DANVILLE — After an offseason of challenges, the Schlarman Academy football team want to move forward.
To move forward, the Hilltoppers and second-year coach Bob Lehmann has to start from square one.
“I thought when we finished last year, we can build on what we did last there,” Lehmann said. “We lost a few, but other people have stepped up. I actually think speedwise, we are better than last season. It is getting them up to speed with skill and football knowledge. It is like rebuilding because instead of coming in and make slight modifications, now we have to go to the base offense and maybe we get back to that by the end of the season.”
“It was difficult but I am happy that a lot of us stayed,” senior Damian Linares said. “I am really excited about this year because I have to make it my best year. It is a position being new to me as center, but they are talking about moving me to different positions if we find someone. I am really excited.”
Even with the ups and downs, the Hilltoppers have close to the same numbers as last season.
“They are a great group of kids and we have seven back from last season,” Lehmann said. “We have picked up 10 new ones with five freshmen, two sophomores, so it will be different.”
“We were thin last year, but we are thin this year, so the kids have to step up. Other than the Milford, St. Thomas More and Christ Lutheran games, which we knew would be tough, we were competitive in the six other games and it could have gone either way and we went 3-3.”
Lehmann said that with most of the returners in the skill positions, it should bring
“Our quarterback Owen Jones is back and everything goes through him,” Lehmann said. “He runs well and throws well. He wants to run through you and he knows the offense better than I do. He is a smart and intelligent player. Damian is still on the line along with Dillion Hemker and they anchor the line. Jonas Lang is coming back from a torn bicep and Jerrius Atkinson is back and what can you say about him, he is a great all-around athlete. William Billings is coming back and he is a versatile kid and we are doing good.”
Among the newcomers is Princeton Rush, who is a freshman running back.
“I am hyped I hope I have fun this year,” Rush said. “Last year was rough but it has been great with the new teachers and coaches. You look up to a senior like Damian and he inspires you to do better. he is a captain on the team and you have to respect him.”
Lehmann’s second year not only brings experience with the players, but also the experience of being the Athletics Director.
“When I took the football job, I did talk about the AD job and I couldn’t do that job full time,” Lehmann said. “In November, the AD said let’s do this together and I looked at the numbers and I said I was in. It gives me an opportunity to see my daughter, who is a senior and my son, who is a sophomore. It is a great job and I think Schlarman is a great place to be. We are going to try to be competitive.”
“He’s more of a perfectionist and I like that because if you run a perfect play in practice, you can do that in a game,” Linares said. “We have better conditioning and it is better for game day.”
The Hilltoppers start the season on Aug. 26 against Peoria Heights and will play all but one game on Saturdays.
“I wish we could have those Friday games because they are so good, but I am happy to play any day,” Linares said.
