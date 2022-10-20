DANVILLE — While the IHSA football playoffs begin next week, Schlarman Academy's playoff run starts today.
The Hilltoppers are 3-5 and will travel to play another 3-5 team in Martinsville at 1 p.m. The Bluestreaks are in the 16th and final spot in the Illinois 8-Man Playoff outlook and the Hilltoppers are right behind them in 17th.
"We both have the same record and they are one point better than us on the playoff points," Schlarman coach Bob Lehmann said. "So I guess it is whoever wins the game gets the spot because the teams below us are at least five points behind."
The Hilltoppers enter the game with three straight losses, but those losses were against some of the top teams in Illinois 8-Man in St. Thomas More, Decatur Lutheran and Milford/Cissna Park.
"I think we were competitive for the first five games and we won the last three of them," Lehmann said. "With the first games, we hadn't played in over a year and half, so we had some sophomores and freshmen who had not played varsity ball and we were counting on them to play.
"We hit our stride with wins over Metro-East and Christian Life and the game with Ashton-Franklin Center was a nail-biter, so there was no doubt that we can score points. We lost some people for St. Thomas More and we didn't get the win, we scored points against Decatur Lutheran, but it was against the second team and with Milford, we were outgunned."
Lehmann said that the team has also not have been healthy for those last few games.
"I have some kids hurt, so we are facing an numbers issue," Lehmann said. "One of the kids is a key starter for us and we have been battling injuries and eligibility problems. We haven't had a full team for the last few weeks and running into the buzzsaw of St. Thomas More, Decatur Lutheran and Milford didn't help either. They are all exceptional teams that do the same thing: They pound the ball down your throat and to stop that with a limited number is extremely difficult."
The Silverstreaks have split their last four games and are coming off a 30-20 loss to St. Thomas More.
"From what I have seen is that they look like a reflection of us," Lehmann said. "I think we have played a few common opponents. Both teams try to get the ball outside and try to get the ball to the big playmakers and hope for the best."
While Lehmann's first season at the helm for Schlarman has been filled with great and not-so great moments, he said in that today's game, he will be entering Martinsville with the team that has persevered all season.
"It has been up and down, but this is the first round of the playoffs for us and that's the mentality we are taking into it," Lehmann said. "I said to them 'We are confident that we are going to go in there and beat them because they have been there since we started the summer condition program from June 6th You have been here and bought in and we are going to do our best and come out with the win.'"
