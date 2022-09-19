ROCKFORD — The Schlarman Academy football team won its second straight game on Saturday with a 58-37 win over Rockford Christian Life.
Lincoln Cravens had 200 yards and four touchdowns on the ground for the Hilltoppers, while Chris Brown ran for 102 yards and Owen Jones ran for 91 yards and two scores. Jones also passed for 103 yards and two scores, with all passes completed to Jerry Reed Jr.
Brown also had 24 tackles and five sacks on defense for the Hilltoppers, who are 2-2 and will host Ashton Franklin Center on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.