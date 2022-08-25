WESTVILLE — The personnel may change, but one thing remains constant with the Westville Tigers football team — physical play.
Westville returns six players that started at 10 positions last year from it’s 7-3 squad but the game plan is still to run the ball and hit people on defense.
“We are just like every other Westville team under coach (Guy) Goodlove,’’ said senior Landen Haurez, one of the returning starters. “Every team he has had here at Westville has been physical.’’
Goodlove admits it’s basically the only style of football that he knows how to coach.
“We talk about being mentally tough, being physical, being relentless and being a fourth quarter team — that hasn’t changed,’’ he said.
And neither has their goals.
“The expectations are the same as they are every year, you want to make the state playoffs,’’ Goodlove added.
One of the biggest changes this fall for the Tigers is at quarterback, where junior Drew Wichtowski takes over after being an all-county selection at tight end last season.
“It’s a big change,’’ Wichtowski admitted. “My freshman year, I was at quarterback and I really didn’t know what was going on. Last year, I moved to tight end and that allowed me to figure out the offense. I know how to run this offense and I’m pretty comfortable being the quarterback, again.
“When I wasn’t comfortable as a freshman, I was always rushing things and when that happens, you tend to panic and not play well.’’
Goodlove is looking forward to seeing Wichtowski run things at quarterback.
“He has really done well during the preseason. The good thing about Drew is that he’s a straight-A student,’’ said Goodlove. “He sees things once and he’s gets it, he knows what to do. And when he doesn’t, he asks smart questions, and he listens and learns.
“He has been a good leader for us. And playing tight end last year, he knows the blocking schemes and basically what everyone’s assignment is on every play.’’
Wichtowski, who is 6-foot and 195 pounds, isn’t your typical quarterback.
“Everyone thinks that just because I’m a quarterback now that I’m going to be an easy tackle,’’ Wichtowski said. “My plan is run right at the defender and lower my shoulder.
“I like hitting and I like getting hit. In the game, I think it’s going translate well for our offense.’’
But, what about the number of holes that Westville has to fill in its starting lineup, including all-conference linemen like Bryce Burnett and Rylee Edwards.
“We lost a lot of seniors, but we have guys that can fill those spots,’’ Haurez said. “A lot of our kids that didn’t start last year, were still able to get some playing time for us and they are ready to step into those starting roles.
“We actually have a team that is full of upperclassmen.’’
The Tigers have 20 juniors and seniors on its roster this season, along with 16 freshmen.
“We’ve had some kids step up this summer and I think they are going to fill those holes for us,’’ Goodlove said. “We ran a good weight program this summer along with a speed improvement program. Most of these kids were involved in both programs and I feel like we have good overall team speed and our strength is good.
“We are not real big in any one area, but these kids have picked things up well. Now, I’m really excited to see how it transfers to game time.’’
And the Tigers know with their style of football there are some easy keys to their success.
“We are going to have to block up front,’’ said Haurez. “And we need to be physical on defense. We like to hit and we are going to hit. We don’t plan on backing down from anyone.’’
Wichtowski added, “that’s what we are all about and everyone knows that.’’
Westville will get its first chance to see how is plays out this Saturday when the Tigers host the Seneca Irish in a 5 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Field.
