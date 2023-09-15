CATLIN — The Salt Fork football team had a strong night on Friday, beating Watseka 42-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference play.
Carter Chambliss had 125 yards on the ground with two touchdowns, Jameson Remole had 85 yards on the ground with two scores and had 66 yards passing, Ian Church had 44 yards with a score, Payton Hageman had 34 yards and a score and Grant Wilson had 36 yards on the ground and four catches for 52 yards.
The Storm are 3-1 overall and in the conference and will host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin next week.
PREP FOOTBALL
At Catlin
Salt Fork 42, Watseka 0
Watseka`0`0`0`0`—`0
Salt Fork`7`21`7`7`—`42
First quarter
SF — Carter Chambliss 6-yard run (Ty Smoot kick), 2:24.
Second quarter
SF — Ian Church 3-yard run (Smoot Kick), 9:32.
SF — Chambliss 28-yard run (Smoot kick), 7:27.
SF — Jameson Remole 1-yard run (Smoot Kick), 0:05.
Third quarter
SF — Remole 16-yard run (Smoot Kick), 1:54.
Fourth quarter
SF — Payton Hageman 27-yard run (Smoot Kick), 8:24.
Salt Fork Individual statistics
Rushing — Chambliss 14-125, Remole 11-85, Church 7-44, Hageman 5-34, Grant Wilson 6-36.
Passing — Remole 6-10-0 66 yards.
Receiving — Wilson 4-52, Hageman 1-9, Chambliss 1-5.
