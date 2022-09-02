MOMENCE — The Salt Fork football team scored early and often as they beat Momence 42-7 on Friday.
Ben Jessup got the scoring going with a 29-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter, Ethan Davis had a 48-yard touchdown run later in the quarter, Jameson Remole hit Garrett Taylor with an 18-yard scoring pass and Ethan McLain scored on a 34-yard run for a 28-0 first quarter lead.
In the second quarter, Jessup ran for a 13-yard score and Remole scored on a 11-yard run for a 42-0 halftime lead.
Jessup ended up with 77 yards, Davis had 79 and McLain had 49 and Remole completed two passes to Taylor for 44 yards.
The Storm are 2-0 and will face Seneca at home next week.
PREP FOOTBALL
At Momence
Salt Fork 42, Momence 7
Salt Fork`28`14`0`0`—`42
Momence`0`0`0`7`—`7
First quarter
SF — Ben Jessup 29-yard run (Ty Smoot kick), 9:25
SF — Ethan Davis 48-ard run (Smoot kick), 6:15.
SF — Garrett Taylor 18-yard pass from Jameson Remole (Smoot Kick), 6:06.
SF — Ethan McLain 34-yard run (Smoot kick), 4:06.
Second quarter
SF — Jessup 13-yard run (Smoot kick), 11:47.
SF — Remole 11-yard run (Smoot kick), 4:42.
Fourth quarter
M — Easton Newberry 4-yard run (Leo Ortiz kick), 25.4
Individual statistics
Rushing — SF: Jessup 5-77, Davis 5-79, McLain 2-49, Blake Hettmansberger 2-35, Remole 1-11; M: Kud-de Bertram 11-155, Terrence Autman 9-36.
Passing — SF: Remole 2-3-0 44 yards
Receiving — SF: Taylor 2-44.
