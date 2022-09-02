SF Logo

MOMENCE — The Salt Fork football team scored early and often as they beat Momence 42-7 on Friday.

Ben Jessup got the scoring going with a 29-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter, Ethan Davis had a 48-yard touchdown run later in the quarter, Jameson Remole hit Garrett Taylor with an 18-yard scoring pass and Ethan McLain scored on a 34-yard run for a 28-0 first quarter lead.

In the second quarter, Jessup ran for a 13-yard score and Remole scored on a 11-yard run for a 42-0 halftime lead.

Jessup ended up with 77 yards, Davis had 79 and McLain had 49 and Remole completed two passes to Taylor for 44 yards.

The Storm are 2-0 and will face Seneca at home next week.

PREP FOOTBALL

At Momence

Salt Fork 42, Momence 7

Salt Fork`28`14`0`0`—`42

Momence`0`0`0`7`—`7

First quarter

SF — Ben Jessup 29-yard run (Ty Smoot kick), 9:25

SF — Ethan Davis 48-ard run (Smoot kick), 6:15.

SF — Garrett Taylor 18-yard pass from Jameson Remole  (Smoot Kick), 6:06.

SF — Ethan McLain 34-yard run (Smoot kick), 4:06.

Second quarter

SF — Jessup 13-yard run (Smoot kick), 11:47.

SF — Remole 11-yard run (Smoot kick), 4:42.

Fourth quarter

M — Easton Newberry 4-yard run (Leo Ortiz kick), 25.4

Individual statistics

Rushing — SF: Jessup 5-77, Davis 5-79, McLain 2-49, Blake Hettmansberger 2-35, Remole 1-11; M: Kud-de Bertram 11-155, Terrence Autman 9-36.

Passing — SF: Remole 2-3-0 44 yards

Receiving — SF: Taylor 2-44.

