GILMAN — The Salt Fork football team hit the road on Friday and was able to cruise to a 27-0 win over Iroquois West.
Kam Keller ran for a 12-yard touchdown in the first quarter and had a 12-yard touchdown pass to Grant Wilson to give the Storm a 14-0 halftime lead.
Ian Church ran for a 35-yard score in the third quarter and Pedro Rangel ran for a 15-yard touchdown later in the quarter to finish the scoring.
Church ran for 110 yards for Salt Fork, while Keller Ran for 70 yards and Remole had 45 yards.
The Storm are 2-1 and will take on Watseka next week at home.
