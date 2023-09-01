HOOPESTON — The Salt Fork football team rebounded from a first-week loss to defeat Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 45-0 on Friday.
Kam Keller had 96 yards and three touchdowns for the Storm, while Ian Church had 35 yards and two touchdowns. Jameson Remole had 100 yards passing with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Deegan Albert. Albert had three catches for 45 yards and Grant Wilson had four catches and 55 yards.
Ty Smoot added a 25-yard field goal for the Storm, who are 1-1 and will face Watseka next week.
Angel Zamora had 15 yards rushing and 13 tackles on defense for the Cornjerkers, who are also 1-1 and will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin next week.
