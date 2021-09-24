CATLIN — The Salt Fork football team remained undefeated on Friday with a 54-0 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman.
The Storm made most of its noise in the first quarter with two touchdown runs from Ben Jessup and runs from Ethan Davis, Ethan McLain and an 3-yard touchdown pass from Colden Earls to Nathan Kirby.
In the second quarter, Cam Merritt and Carter Chambliss each had touchdown runs and Jamison Remole scored in the fourth quarter.
Jessup ended up with 95 yards, while Chambliss had 52, Merritt had 51 and Cam Keller had 33 yards.
The Storm 5-0 and 1-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference South and will take on Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin next week. The Buffaloes are 0-5 and 0-1 and will play Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac.
PREP FOOTBALL
At Catlin
Salt Fork 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0
GRFC`0`0`0`0`—`0
Salt Fork`34`14`0`6`—`54
First quarter
SF — Ben Jessup 76-yard run (Ty Smoot kick)
SF — Ethan Davis 15-yard run (Smoot kick).
SF — Ethan McLain 31-yard run (kick failed)
SF — Jessup 10-yard run (Smoot kick)
SF — Nathan Kirby 3-yard pass from Colden Earles (Smoot kick)
Second quarter
SF — Cam Merritt 10-yard run (Smoot kick).
SF — Carter Chambliss 8-yard run (Smoot kick).
Fourth quarter
SF — Jamison Remole 1-yard run (run failed).
Salt Fork statistics
Rushing — Jessup 3-95, Davis 2-19, McClain 1-31, Merritt 4-51, Chambliss 13-52, Cam Keller 12-33, Payton Hageman 2-1, Remole 2-1.
Passing — Earles 1-1-0 3 yards.
Receiving — Nathan Kirby 1-3.
