GEORGETOWN — The Salt Fork football team started fast and was able to go on to beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 47-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference South opener for both teams.
Ben Jessup had 76 yards rushing and scored four of the first five touchdowns for the Storm, while Ethan McLain ran twice for 40 yards and a score, Kam Keller ran for a one-yard score and Nathan Kirby returned a pass 90-yards for the last score of the game.
The Storm are 3-2 and 1-0 and will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin next week. The Buffaloes are 0-5 and 0-1 and will take on Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac next week.
PREP FOOTBALL
At Georgetown
Salt Fork 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0
Salt Fork`26`21`0`0`—`47
Geo-RF/C`0`0`0`0`—`0
First quarter
SF — Ben Jessup 16-yard run (kick failed).
SF — Ethan McClain 55-yard run (run failed).
SF — Jessup 13-yard run (Ty Smoot kick)
SF — Jessup 35-yard pass from Jameson Remole (Smoot kickg)
Second quarter
SF — Jessup 15-yard run (Smoot kick).
SF — Kam Keller 1-yard run (Blake Hettmansberger run)
SF — Nathan Kirby 90-yard interception return (Smoot kick)
Individual statistics
Rushing — SF: Jessup 6-76, Ethan Davis 5-22, McLain 2-40, Carter Chambliss 5-36, Payton Hageman 1-20, Keller 2-26.
Passing — SF: Remole 1-2-0 35 yards.
Receiving — SF: Jessup 1-35.
