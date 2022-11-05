CATLIN — After completing a goal by winning its first playoff game in six years, the Salt Fork football team have already set a second goal.
The Storm (7-3), will host top-seeded Ridgeview/Lexington (10-0) today at 2 p.m. in the first home playoff game since that 2016 season.
“We set some goals early in the year and one of them was hosting a playoff game,” Salt Fork coach Joe Hageman said. “We wanted to host a first-round game, but in the end of the day, anytime you play home it is a nice luxury. I think our kids a re excited to play at home in front of the fans. The ability to play at home brings a positive standpoint from the fans to the players in that we don’t have to go on a bus is a huge advantage.”
The ninth-rated Storm was coming off a 48-31 win over No. 8 Bridgeport Red Hill on the road.
“It was a high scoring game and we had a big stop before halftime,” Hageman said. “Ethan McLain had a good punt return before halftime and we got points that allowed us to have control of the game. We stood up defensively when we need to and when you get into the playoffs, it is about winning.
“Any road game is tough to win and in the playoffs, it is the best 32 teams in 1A, so to go on the road and to win a game is great. The kids in our program hadn’t experienced this since we haven’t won a game since 2016, so it was a great boost for our kids to go out and win and it should have them confidence going forward.”
It is the right time for Salt Fork to have that confidence. The Mustangs have scored at least 40 points in their last three games, including last week’s 47-14 win over Madison.
“Ridgeview is a well-coached football team. They have three really good running backs and they show a lot of formations and try to make you line up and deal with them,” Hageman said. “They do a great job balancing things on offense. No. 30 (Kaden Farrell) is a nice runner and No. 2 (Logan Friedmansky) on the edge. You can’t fall asleep on No. 9 (Alec Thomas) because he can make some good passes and they are dynamic. They have a different style but is comparable to Bismarck-Henning with a running game and the ability to throw play-action passes.
“Defensively upfront, they have size up front and their four linebackers are aggressive kids and I say the same about their defensive backs. I told the team that this will be the best defense we have seen all year.”
The Storm has also pulled off some great scoring games as of late, scoring at least 40 points in the last two games and 30 or more in the last six games. Hageman points that out to the running game and an offensive line that picked things up quickly.
“We’ve started five junior offensive linemen and they have played very well and it has solidified what we do,” Hageman said. “To hand off to three great runners and not have a featured back helps us down the field .And as he has gotten more confident, we have used (quarterback) Jameson Remole in the running game. The skill has been there, it was about getting confidence and he had gotten that in the last 2-3 games and it has worked well for us.”
Hageman said that through the ups and downs, the Storm has worked hard to get a chance to pull off the upset.
“I am proud of this group of kids. They battled through adversity in the middle of the year and to get the opportunity to lay the No. 1 seed at home,” Hageman said. “I can’t be any more proud of our seniors and it has been great to see for the program.”
Today’s game will start at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on WITY-AM 980 and WITY-FM 99.5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.