CATLIN — The Salt Fork football team battled to take the lead and held on to beat Westville 20-18 on Friday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
After Brady Tevebaugh gave the Storm a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, Westville's Andre Johnson scored on a 33-yard run to give the Tigers a 6-3 lead.
Tevebaugh tied the game with a field goal in the second, but Johnson would strike again with an 11-yard run that gave the 12-6 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, Salt Fork would get a 13-12 lead with a 10-yard run form Ben Jessup and would build it to a 20-12 lead on a 38-yard run from Jessup.
Johnson and the Tigers were not out as the junior running back would score on a four yard run in the fourth, but a two-point try was no good and Westville's two-game winning streak was snapped.
Jessup had 101 yards for Salt Fork, while Tate Johnson had 124 yards. Johnson ended up with 113 yards.
Both teams end their season next week -- The Storm will take on Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while the Tigers will take on rival Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
PREP FOOTBALL
At Catlin
Salt Fork 20, Westville 18
Westville`6`6`0`6`—`18
Salt Fork`3`3`14`0`—`20
First quarter
SF — Brady Tevebaugh 21-yard field goal, 6:44
W — Andre Johnson 33-yard run (kick failed), 2:57.
Second quarter
SF — Tevebaugh 31-yard field goal, 8:43
W — Johnson 11-yard run (run failed), 8:07.
Third quarter
SF — Ben Jessup 10-yard run (Tevebaugh kick) 10:14
SF — Jessup 38-yard run (Tevebaugh kick), 6:17
Fourth quarter
W — Johnson 4-yard run (run failed), 7:52
Individual statistics
Rushing — W: Johnson 22-113, Will Terry 10-29. SF: Tate Johnson 21-124, Jessup 8-101, Ethan McLain 4-24.
Passing — W: Drew Wichtowski 4-7-1 52 yards; SF: Colden Earls 1-5-1 6 yards.
Receiving — W: Dalton High 2-32, Landen Haurez 1-10, Chase Scott 1-10; SF: McLain 1-6.
