CATLIN — The Salt Fork football team took the first shot from Westville, but made sure it would hit the hardest.
After the Tigers scored the first touchdown of the game, the Storm would score three straight touchdowns to put the game away and get a 39-14 win on Friday.
Landon Haurez scored for Westville to start the game, but Ben Jessup had a one-yard run to give Salt Fork a 7-6 lead after the first quarter. In the second, Ethan Davis had a two-yard touchdown run and Garrett Taylor had a 30-yard interception return for a 21-7 lead.
Westville would score on a 16-yard run to cut the lead to 21-14, but Jessup would open the game up with a 51-yard run for a 27-14 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, McLain ran for 26-yard score and Jessup would get his third touchdown of the game on a 8-yard run in the fourth.
Jessup ended up with 185 yards while Davis and McLain combined for 61 yards, Jameson Remole had 116 yards passing with Brayden Maskel getting three catches for 65 yards and Taylor had four catches for 42 yards.
