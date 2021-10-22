CATLIN — In the final game of the regular season, the Salt Fork football team was able to hang on for an 8-2 win over Oakwood on Friday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
The Comets scored first in the first quarter on a safety and had a 2-0 halftime lead. The Storm finally broke through with the only touchdown of the game in the third quarter on a 35-yard pass from Colden Earles to Garrett Taylor.
The win broke a three-game losing streak for Salt Fork, who are 6-3 overall and 2-3 in the VVC and will await their first-round playoff opponent when pairings are announced on Saturday.
Gaven Clouse had 97 yards rushing and Griffin Trees had 10 tackles for the Comets, who end the season with a 2-7 overall mark with an 1-4 VVC total.
PREP FOOTBALL
At Catlin
Salt Fork 8, Oakwood 2
Oakwood`2`0`0``—`2
Salt Fork`0`0`7`0`—`7
First quarter
O — Safety, 7:13.
Third quarter
SF — Garrett Taylor 35-yard pass from Colden Earles (Ethan McLain pass from Earles), 1:28.
Individual statistics
Rushing — O: Gaven Clouse 21-97; SF: Cam Merritt 16-64, Ben Jessup 12-35, McClain 6-32, Earles 2-23.
Passing — SF: Earles 4-6-0 57 yards.
Receiving — SF: Taylor 1-35, Nathan Kirby 1-13, Merritt 1-11, McLain 1-2.
