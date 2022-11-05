CATLIN — At the end of Saturday's IHSA Class 1A playoff game, the Salt Fork seniors ran through a lane of their underclassmen.
It was the last action done on the field for the class, whose careers ended with a 56-20 loss to Lexington/Ridgeview.
"It's emotional because we have been here playing for four years, so it hard to walk through and say goodbye to everyone," senior running back Ben Jessup said. "It hurts but it was a great four years and it means the most that we were together and had a great bond."
"It's hard. Very hard," senior running back Ethan Davis said. "While it feels good to play here, it is tough to lose here."
With winds still strong at the start of the game, both teams stayed on the ground for the first quarter. The Storm went for it on a 4th and 2 on the 49, but could not convert. The Mustangs would take advantage of that on a 26-yard touchdown run by Kaden Ferrell to take a 7-0 lead.
In the second quarter, the wind died down a bit and the Storm got on the board on a 7-yard run from quarterback Jameson Remole with 8 minutes, 30 seconds left. The kick failed, but the Storm was only down 7-6.
Lexington/Ridgeview scored again with 7:07 left on a 75-yard touchdown pass from Alec Thomas to Jacob Whitehill for a 13-6 lead. Thomas would later score on a 1-yard run and Farrell would run the ball in for two for a 21-6 lead.
But Salt Fork ended the half when Remole hit senior tight end Garrett Taylor for a 20-yard touchdown pass with 1.3 seconds left. Jessup ran in for the two-point conversion and the Storm was only down 21-14 at halftime.
"We tried our best and we gave it our all even after they took the lead," Taylor said. "We had a lot of confidence going into the locker room and we told ourselves that we have to play to win in the second half, but we fell short."
It took just over a minute for the Mustangs to take that confidence away in the third on a touchdown run from Cale Hoffman with 10:53 left in the third quarter.
Remole got intercepted by Farrell and Logan Friedmansky would score on a 5-5yard touchdown run. After forcing a punt, Farrell would score on a 55-yard run with 2:40 left. Salt Fork would get the ball back, but a fumble set up a chance for more points and Farrell ran for a 20-yard score with 1:33 left in the third to complete a 29-0 third quarter for the Mustangs.
"They did what a good football team was supposed to do. they came out, they jumped on us and got it under control and we couldn't do anything about it," Hageman said. "I thought our kids played well today and it was on us that we couldn't make the adjustments. We couldn't get anything going and that sack in the beginning of the third did not help at all."
"We were real confident. We are a good team and wanted to play for each other," Davis said. "I think they figured out what we we were trying to do and we came out in the second half and they got us for sure."
Remole was intercepted again to start the fourth and the Mustangs scored on a five-yard run by Dominic Martin. Salt Fork scored the last points in the fourth on a 3-yard run by Jessup with 1:02 left.
"We were moving the ball well. We had one turnover, but in the second half. we had penalties and that hurt us," Jessup said. "I think they came out and they were more ready and we didn't have enough for them."
Jessup ended up with 120 yards, while Davis had 76 yards and Ethan McLain had 55 yards and caught a pass for 17 yards. Taylor caught two passes for 37 yards.
The Storm ends the season with a 7-4 record and even with the loss, the team and its seniors have accomplished so much with the first playoff win and first playoff home game since 2006.
"It is hard to win games and harder to win playoff games and we were glad to win last week to set a playoff game here," Hageman said. "I understand that we didn't get the result that we wanted, but it was a great to play here."
"It was huge because three years before this, we never had a home playoff game," Jessup said. "We would always go on the road in the first round. It was nice to come back and play in a round 2 game."
"It was really cool to have the community behind us because we are of of the first few teams in a while to do that, so it was cool to have that," Taylor said.
The seniors hope that they will set a foundation that the underclassmen and newer players can follow.
"We are a senior-heavy class. There is a lot of leadership on this team and they looked up to us and I think that will build something in them," Jessup said.
"We left a good path for the underclassmen to follow," Taylor said. "We want them to follow on that path and we hope they can do that to have success in the next few years."
The top-seeded Mustangs are 11-0 and will face Tuscola next week in the quarterfinals. Tuscola beat Jacksonville-Routt 29-26.
