CATLIN — You can’t win if you don’t score.
You also can’t score if you don’t have the ball.
That was the problem in the fourth quarter for the Salt Fork Storm in Saturday’s prep football contest with the Seneca Irish at Byerly-Hageman Field.
Seneca turned two successful onside kicks into 10 points, including a game-winning 31-yard field goal by Paxton Giertz with 2.9 seconds remaining to beat Salt Fork 37-35.
“You have to give them credit. They created a couple of turnovers from special teams and it changed the game around,’’ said Salt Fork coach Joe Hageman. “They made the plays and we didn’t. The kid (Giertz) made a nice kick there at the end. I thought they played a heck of a football game and they deserved to win.
It wasn’t as if Salt Fork (2-1 overall) didn’t have its moments in Saturday’s contest.
The Storm rolled up 391 yards of total offense as quarterback Jameson Remole completed 6-of-9 passes for 220 yards including a 59-yard strike to Garrett Taylor with 7 minute, 50 seconds left that after the 2-point conversion by Ben Jessup gave Salt Fork a 35-28 advantage.
But that was basically the final offensive play that the Storm would run.
Seneca, which had two scoring drives of 68 and 45 yards, the latter coming after its first successful onside kick, marched down the field again with a 12-play, 67-yard drive that took 6:43 off the clock. Asher Hamby scored on a 3-yard run to bring the Irish (3-0) within 35-34 with 1:07 remaining.
Seneca went for the 2-point conversion and the lead, but the Salt Fork defense stiffened and the Storm held onto the 35-34 lead.
“I was hoping that was going to be the game-winning stop,’’ Hageman said.
Unfortunately for the Storm, it was not.
Irish kicker Paxton Giertz, who had a successful surprise onside kick earlier in the quarter, was successful again even with Salt Fork trying to defend against it.
“Turnovers are a big key in football,’’ Hageman said. “We didn’t force any today and we gave up two. Normally, when you lose the turnover battle, at the end of the day, you also lose on the scoreboard as well. That was true today.’’
While Seneca had possession, the Irish still needed to move into position to score with just 1:05 remaining.
On back-to-back plays in the final minute, Seneca quarterback Nathan Grant appeared to dribble the ball on a 4-yard run and then he lost the handle on the snap, but the Irish maintained possession.
“Sometimes, you have to be a little lucky to win,’’ Hageman said. “He got a nice bounce there. That could have been the difference in the game.’’
After an incomplete pass, Seneca sent Girtz for the field goal attempt and his boot from 31 yards went right between the uprights. Girtz was also a big contributor on the Irish kickoff return unit with 6 returns for 131 yards.
Seneca’s run game finished with 272 rushing yards. Hamby had a game-high 84 rushing yards for the Irish.
Ethan McLain, who scored on runs of 17 and 8 yards, led the Salt Fork ground attack with 75 yards on four carries, while Taylor finished with 126 receiving yards on 3 receptions.
