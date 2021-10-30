GREENFIELD — The Salt Fork football team took to the road on Saturday in IHSA Class 1A playoff action.
But Greenfield-Northwestern was ready for them as the Tigers beat the Storm 30-6.
Salt Fork did not get on the board until late in the fourth quarter on a two-yard touchdown run from Ben Jessup.
Jessup ended up with 60 yards, while Cam Merritt had 13 yards and Ethan McLain had nine, Colden Earles had 68 yards passing with a 33-yard pass to Nathan Kirby and completed two passes for 33 yards to Garrett Taylor.
Brayden Maskel had 12 tackles and Derek Richards had eight for Salt Fork, who ends the season at 5-5.
Brett Bilbruck had 142 yards and two scores and Sam Walker ran for 112 yards and two scores for Greenfield-Northwestern, who will play Carrolton next week.
PREP FOOTBALL
At Greenfield
Greenfield-Northwestern 30, Salt Fork 6
Salt Fork`0`0`0`6`—`6
G-N`8`6`8`8`—`30
First quarter
GN — Sam Walker 13-yard run (two-point conversion good)
Second quarter
GN — Walker 1-yard run (pass failed), 1:02
Third quarter
GN — Brett Bilbruck 10-yard run (run good), 2:05
Fourth quarter
GN — Bilbruck 2-yard run (conversion good), 3:06
SF — Ben Jessup 2-yard run (kick failed), :06
Individual statistics
Rushing — SF: Jessup 15-60, Cam Merritt 9-13, Ethan McLain 4-9, Colden Earles 4 (-15); GN: Bilbruck 12-142, Walker 26-112, Brady Pembrook 8-87, Drake Stuart 7-21.
Passing — SF: Earles 4-13-0 68 yards, GN: Brady Pembrook 2-8-0 30 yards.
Receiving — SF: Garrett Taylor 2-33, Nathan Kirby 1-33, McLain 1-2; GN: Dylan Pembrook 2-30.
