DWIGHT — The Salt Fork football team took the first shot against Dwight on Friday, but would make sure it would land the most blows.
After Dwight scored the first touchdown of the game, the Storm would score six touchdowns in a row and would go on to beat Dwight 60-12.
Ben Jessup had 83 yards on the ground with two touchdown for Salt Fork, while Ethan Davis had 82 yards with a touchdown and Ethan McLain had 37 yards and a touchdown.
Colden Earls passed for two touchdowns to Garrett Taylor -- one a 31-yard pass in the first quarter and a 22-yard pass with 14 seconds left in the first half.
McLain also picked up a fumble and ran 30-yards for a score and Cam Merritt ended the scoring in the fourth on a 41-yard touchdown run.
Cam Smoot and Taylor each had eight tackles on defense, while Hayden Prunkard had six.
The Storm will host Momence on a special Saturday game next week.
