SENECA — The Salt Fork football team hit the road on Friday to take on Seneca and would come out with a 49-28 win.
Ben Jessup would do all the scoring for the Storm in the first half, running for 16-yard score, a 33-yards score and a 25-yard score as they held a 21-14 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Ethan McLain ran for a 34-yard score, a 61-yard score and a 31-yard score for Salt Fork and Jessup would end the scoring with a 50-yard run.
Jessup ran for 201 yards, while McClain ran for 118 yards and Ethan Davis ran for 82 yards. Colden Earles passed for 60 yards with Garrett Taylor catching two passes for those 60 yards.
Taylor, Davis and Derrek Richards each had 12 tackles for Salt Fork, who is 3-0 and will face Iroquois West next week.
PREP FOOTBALL
At Seneca
Salt Fork 49, Seneca 28
Salt Fork`6`15`21`7`—`49
Seneca`7`7`7`7`—`28
First quarter
S — Braden Ellis 8-yard run (kick good)
SF — Ben Jessup 16-yard run (kick failed)
Second quarter
SF — Jessup 33-yard run (Jessup pass from Colden Earles)
S — Robby Nelson 6-yard run (kick good)
SF — Jessup 25-yard run (Ty Smoot kick)
Third quarter
SF — Ethan McLain 34-yard run (kick failed).
S — Nelson 21-yard run (two-point run)
SF — McLain 6-1yard run (Jessup run)
SF — McLain 31-yard run (Smoot kick).
Fourth quarter
S — Nathan Grant 1-yard run (kick good)
SF — Jessup 50-yard run (Smoot kick)
Salt Fork Individual statistics
Rushing — Jessup 13-201, McLain 5-118, Ethan Davis 16-82, Earles 1-15.
Passing — Earles 2-2-0 60 yards.
Receiving — Garrett Taylor 2-60.
