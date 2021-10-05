BISMARCK — There are some games that don’t live up the the hype, but Salt Fork against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was not one of those games.
In an back and forth game between two of the best teams in the Vermilion Valley Conference South, the Blue Devils pulled away in the fourth to get a 54-41 win on Friday.
The Storm got things going in the first quarter on a 71-yard touchdown run by Ben Jessup, but the Blue Devils tied things up when Dawson Dodd completed a six-yard pass to Ayden Ingram.
But the Storm would score two more times with a 1-yard run from Jessup and a two-yard pass from Jessup to Derrek Richards for a 20-7 lead.
The Blue Devils scored on a 33-yard pass from Dodd to Mason Hackman, but Ethan Davis scored on a 18-yard run for the Storm. Hackman scored on a 11-yard run late in the second quarter, but the Blue Devils were down 27-20 at halftime.
BHRA came out in the third quarter with a seven-yard run from Michael Hackman, but Salt Fork and Jessup would strike again with an 82-yard kickoff return for a 34-27 lead.
After that, the Blue Devils would get back on top late in the third on an 14-yard and a 53-yard run from Rhett Harper for an 41-34 lead.
Davis would tie the game with a 3-yard run to start the fourth to tie things up at 41-41, but Harper would score his third touchdown of the game on a 36-yard run and Dodd would hit Mason Hackman for an 36-yard pass to end the scoring.
Harper ran for 214 yards, while Dodd passed for 146 yards and ran for 80, Mason Hackman caught five passes for 135 yards and Michael Hackman ran for 70 yards.
The Blue Devils are 6-0 and 2-0 in the VVC South and will travel to Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman next week.
The Storm are 5-1 and 1-1 and will face Westville next week.
HAAP 54, GRFC 14
HOOPESTON — The Cornjerkers continued their good season with a win over the Buffaloes on Saturday.
Abel Colunga had 202 yards rushing with two touchdowns for Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, while Hunter Cannon ran for 88 yards with a 85-yard run with a touchdown rushing and a touchdown receiving, Anthony Zamora passed for 33 yards with a touchdown and ran for 50 yards and a score, Angel Zamora ran for 54 yards and a score and Sam Camps ran for 20 yards and a score.
Angel Zamora had 16 tackles for the Cornjerkers, while Collin Young had 11 tackles and a sack.
HAAP is 3-3 overall and 1-1 in Vermilion Valley Conference South. It is the first time since the 2011 season that the Cornjerkers have won three games in a season and will try for four on Friday against Oakwood.
The Buffaloes scored their most points in a game on Saturday, but fall to 0-6 and 0-2 and will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Saturday.
Westville 14, Oakwood 12
WESTVILLE — The curtain came up on an renovated Memorial Field on Friday and the Westville football team made sure that it would be a performance that people would remember.
The Tigers held on to beat Oakwood 14-12 to remain unbeaten in the Vermilion Valley Conference South Division.
Julian Ledesma ran for a touchdown for the first points of the game for Westville and passed to Drew Wichtowski for a 45-yard touchdown in the second quarter which turned out to be the winning score.
Will Terry ran for 78 yards for the Tigers.
Oakwood scored on an 85-yard touchdown pass from Dalton Hobick to Josh Young in the second quarter and on an Hobick 3-yard run in the third, but the Comets could not convert on their two-point conversion tries and it cost them.
Hobick ended up passing for 185 yards with Young getting four catches for 125 yards.
The Comets drop to 1-5 and 0-2 in the VVC South and will host Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac next week while the Tigers are 5-1 and 2-0 and will host Salt Fork next week.
Covington 46, Attica 14
ATTICA, Ind. — The Covington football team poured on the points early as they defeated Attica 46-14 on Friday in Wabash River Conference action.
Alan Karrfalt passed for 264 yards with four touchdowns for the Trojans, connecting with Dane Gerling five times for 115 yards and three scores and Duncan Keller seven times for 80 yards and a score.
Neil Ellmore ran for 100 yards and a touchdown while Gerling ran for a seven-yard score.
The Trojans are 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the WRC and will have their first non-conference game of the season next week against Tri-County.
Parke Heritage 58, North Vermillion 26
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team hosted Wabash River Conference leader Parke Heritage on Friday.
In the battle of the offenses, it was the Wolves that was on top, beating the Falcons 58-26.
Christian Johnson had seven touchdowns for Parke Heritage, who have a 4-0 record in the WRC.
The Falcons drop to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the WRC and will travel to Fountain Central next week.
South Vermillion 52, Fountain Central 21
CLINTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central football team could not get much offense in on Friday as they lost to South Vermillion 53-21.
The Mustangs scored 15 points in the first half, but the Wildcats scored 40 points and would go on from there.
AJ Hall passed for 222 yards with a touchdown pass and a touchdown run for Fountain Central, while Layne Lynch caught three passes for 105 yards and a score and Dawson Blue ran for 46 yards and a touchdown.
Fountain Central is 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the Wabash River Conference and will face North Vermillion next week.
Sheridan 21, Seeger 0
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger football team saw itself in a battle with Sheridan on Friday.
Both teams fought to a scoreless tie, but Sheridan would do all the scoring in the second half as the Blackhawks won 21-0.
Peyton Chinn ran for 50 yards for the Patriots, while Noah Stephen padded for 188 yards with a 61-yard pass to Chinn, a 41-yard pass to Cameron Ford and completed two passes to Rayce Carr for 38 yards.
The Patriots are 4-3 and will return to Wabash River Conference action next week against South Vermillion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.