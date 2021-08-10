Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.