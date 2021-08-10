DANVILLE — A year ago, Illinois high school football players didn’t get the opportunity to play a traditional fall season because of the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Instead, the IHSA had a six-week spring season that started in March and ended in April.
On Monday, things seemingly returned to normal as high school football players all across the state held their first day of practice for the 2021 fall season.
“It felt good to get everyone out here, getting ready for the season,’’ said Danville senior lineman Jarrett Reed. “We are not wearing masks, there isn’t snow on the ground and it’s not really cold.’’
Thankfully for the Danville Vikings, the 2021 fall season actually got started on a rather cool August morning but things are going to quickly change today as the heat index is expected to be over 100 degrees.
“We also had a pretty nice summer,’’ said Danville coach Marcus Forrest. “We got some work in that we haven’t been able to do the past two years as far as weightlifting.’’
A year ago, Danville wasn’t able to full use its weight room because of Covid-19 restrictions and two years ago, it was in the process of being updated.
A combination of spring football and full use of the weight room this summer has the Vikings feeling good about the upcoming season.
“Most of us were in pretty bad shape last spring when the football season started,’’ Reed admitted. “So going from the spring season into our summer program and now in the season has kind of been a blessing in disguise.’’
Senior lineman Semaj Taylor agreed.
“I feel like we are in a pretty good spot,’’ Taylor said. “We still have plenty of things to learn, but it’s all part of the process.’’
Forrest acknowledged that everything starts from step one on the first day of practice.
“Building a foundation of what we do. Running around hard, playing hard and understanding the basics of what we do is our plan,’’ he said. “Being able to learn, which we did all summer, and we will continue to learn each day, each week. We hope to learn a little more and become more confident after each practice.
“They might be running around unsure right now, but by the time we get to the first game, we want them flying around, knowing what they are doing.’’
The Vikings graduated 10 seniors from last spring’s team that went 2-2 on the field and was officially 3-3 overall with one win because of forfeit and one loss because of a forfeit after losing it’s entire team because of contact tracing after a Covid-19 positive test at Peoria Notre Dame.
“We have a lot of young guys,’’ Taylor said. “It’s going to take the seniors, the juniors and basically all of players that return from the spring to help these younger guys learn how we play the game.’’
Forrest admits having so many freshman and first-year sophomores is a positive for the program.
“It should really help us in the future if we get all of the kids to guy in and understand what we are trying to do,’’ he said. “Right now, we are just trying to establish a good foundation that we can learn from and get better.
“We are teaching from the ground up, because if you don’t get the basics, there is no reason to jump to step five without getting step one down.’’
Danville’s first game is scheduled for Aug. 27 at home against Champaign Central.
