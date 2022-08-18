BISMARCK — Gone are guys like Rhett Harper, Dawson Dodd, Mason Hackman, Jakob Bozarth and Jace Waterman.
That group represented Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s leading rusher, leading passer, leading receiver, leading tackler and the anchor of both offensive and defensive lines.
That’s a lot to lose to graduation, but according to the Blue Devils this season starts with the same expectations.
“We are really fortunate. We graduated a lot of really good players and we had a lot of holes to fill but we had some guys come out for the first time this season and we really feel like they are going to plug into places where we need help,’’ said Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin coach Mark Dodd, whose team’s have won four straight league titles.
The Blue Devils will return five starters from a team that went 10-1 a year ago, falling in the second round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs to Nashville 33-26.
Included in that group of returners is running back Michael Hackman, who rushed for 444 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
“We are fresh and ready to go,’’ he said. “We have a bunch of fresh guys and a lot of new players that can play.
“Obviously, that team was stacked last year, but we had younger guys behind them learning what to do. Now, it’s time for those younger guys to step into those positions.’’
Another key returner for Bis-Henn/Ross-Al is Owen Miller, who averaged 4.8 tackles a year ago.
“We’re going to be younger this season, but I still think we have the power and size to be successful,’’ he said. “Defensively, getting to the ball is going to be a big key.’’
Dodd is quick to point out that guys like Hackman and Miller, along with linemen Hunter Wilson and Jacob Hall have a very important role this season as senior leaders.
“That’s going to be the biggest change,’’ he said. “Those guys never had to be leaders because that was already taken care with those kids that graduated. These kids have to take the next step and become leaders.
“When you are a senior, you want this to be your best season and you will feel some pressure from that. That’s a good part about having seniors — it’s more important to them.’’
Both Miller and Hackman understand that role.
“We are really trying to leave an impact on the younger kids that are coming up this year, just like those guys before us had a big impact on me — it’s transitioning to be a leader,’’ Miller said. “There is pressure to step up into their shoes, but that’s fun.’’
Hackman added, “as a leader, it’s up to us to teach those younger guys and make them better.’’
Additionally, the Blue Devils have added a few seniors to their roster this season.
“Liam Oxendine, who was our kicker only last year and a soccer player, has full committed to football. He is learning really fast to play linebacker and fullback for us,’’ Dodd said. “And Logan Hughes, another soccer player last year, has put on about 25 pounds of muscle and he is really fast kid. He is probably going to be a starter cornerback for us.
“We are enthused and excited about some of these new guys. It’s also a little scary because they don’t have experience but they are good athletes and good kids.’’
Dodd looks for this group to make strides all season long.
“This week, we did a team defensive session on Tuesday and it was really disappointing,’’ he said. “But, today, we made a huge improvement. The light is coming on for some of them. We just have to keep grinding away.
“This is going to be one of those seasons where we might struggle a little early until we learn a few lessons.’’
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will open the season on the road against Clifton Central and the first home game for the Blue Devils will be Sept. 3 against Dwight.
