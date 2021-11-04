BISMARCK — The quarterback and receiver relationship can be very unique in athletics.
Neither one can fully thrive on its own merits, they need each other to be successful.
For Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior teammates Dawson Dodd and Mason Hackman, their relationship started out as enemies in the fifth grade when Hackman moved into the Bismarck-Henning district.
“We were not friendly with each other when he first came to Bismarck,’’ said Dodd.
How long did that last?
“About a week,’’ Dodd answered.
That’s when practice started for Bismarck-Henning junior football and they quickly developed a great friendship.
“That first week was a little shaky, but after we started football practices everything was fine,’’ Hackman said.
That’s because both Dodd and Hackman were completely engrossed into football and they spent most of their free time working on different aspects of their game, eventually becoming one of the top passing duos in Vermilion County history.
This season, Hackman has 819 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns for the 10-0 Blue Devils, while Dodd has thrown for 1,599 yards and 28 scores.
“This has happened because those two were determined to be best ever,’’ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin coach Mark Dodd said. “Through Covid, through the winter months, they would get together in the gym, on the field getting 7-of-7s organized. They just wanted to be great.
“Their connection is pretty rare and pretty special.’’
So, Dawson, what makes Mason so talented?
“He can get open. He is pretty big and fast for his size and he has great hands,’’ Dawson said. “Not very many people can move like him that are 6-3 and 200 pounds.’’
Pretty good compliments for a receiver.
Now, what does Mason say about Dawson?
“He can throw any type of ball that he wants to throw,’’ Mason said. “He knows where to place the ball.’’
Explain that.
“I can be running a fade route and Dawson knows whether to throw it out in front of me or throw it to my back shoulder,’’ Mason said. “He can basically throw me open, so you are never 100 percent defended with a quarterback like that.’’
Dawson quickly admits that having a receiver like Mason makes that even easier.
“Even if a defender is right on him, I can throw it up because I know he will make a play on it,’’ Dawson said.
A lot of their pass routes have been developed over time, as has their communication skills on the football field.
“We have given them some guidelines, but I trust Dawson to make the right call,’’ said coach Dodd, noting that Dawson called audibles on the first two pass plays during Saturday’s playoff game with North Mac.
So, when did this unique communication between quarterback and receiver start?
“It was in our freshman season. We were competing with other people and teammates in 1-on-1s and needed to know which route we were going to run, based on how they line up,’’ said Dawson.
And it’s not just quarterback to receiver.
“If I see something with the defensive back, I can let him know so that he throws a certain type of pass,’’ Hackman said.
Ironically, when they started in high school football, both Dawson and Mason had thoughts of playing quarterback.
“It just worked out better for the team that I play receiver,’’ said Hackman, who has 1,546 career receiving yards to go along with 31 touchdowns.
Their friendship, which didn’t start out so well, has definitely grown over time, so much so, they have multiple classes together and they seemingly spend all of their free time together.
Including seeing a story about Dawson’s older brother, Dylan, who was a receiver for the Blue Devils, with his quarterback, Dylan Allen, on the Dodd’s refrigerator door.
“Maybe, we can put this one up next to it,’’ Mason said.
That is a question for Dawson’s and Dylan’s mother, Thea Dodd.
