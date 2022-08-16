WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger football team has a new coach and hopefully a new culture.
“Like any good Fortune 500 company, you have to change the culture and they have had a great winning culture already in athletics, but we want to build our own culture besides it,” New Seeger coach T.J. Ragan said. “We have three goals for us: Become a family, become a team and become a championship program. The things we do are focuses on those things and the kids have been dedicated since Day 1.”
Ragan has been many places and was on the west coast before making the return back to Indiana.
My last stop was in Northern California at Chester High School and I was the defensive coordinator at Taylor University in Indiana before that,” Ragan said. “We had move to Northern California to get closer to family. All of the kids stayed in Indiana and we were looking for a place to come back to and we wanted to find a place like Seeger. It was the perfect spot for us. We like the community and the small town feel and their commitment to athletics and academics. It’s been a great hit for us.
As he completed his move, he still found ways to contact the team and build the culture
“We did zoom meetings and I flew out before I moved here and everyone is committed to moving forward with that culture and it’s been awesome,” Ragan said. “We had a retreat at our house two weekends ago. The kids camped out and it was an awesome way to start the season.”
The Patriots are coming off a 5-5 season and Ragan said that he has a good start to his regime as far as returning players on offense.
We are strong across the board, we have a great offensive line with Ryley Nern, Owen Smith, Chris Moody and Hunter Frodge, so we have a seasoned line and we are excited about that,” Ragan said. “We have a good quarterback returning in Noah Stephen, who has bought into our system and is going great.
“Of course we have Peyton Chinn and he’s a better team leader than a player and that says a lot. We have had so much contact and he has bought in and is leading the team with the three goals and we have good receivers in Rayce Carr and Landon Walker, so we have the makings of a good program on the offensive side. I brought in my own systems and the assistants have bought in and Brady Cronk is our offensive coordinator and he has done a great job of taking the system and making it his own. It is exciting to see.
Chinn ran for 1,420 yards with 14 touchdowns last season, while Stephen passed for 776 yards and three scores and Carr caught 32 passes for 425 yards.
Ragan’s background is on defense and he is confident of success with most of his offensive players also playing defense.
“The defensive coordinator is Corey Max and he has done a great job with the system and running that,” Ragan said. “Besides the names I mentioned that play defense, we have Corey Thomas, who is a player that we can use on multiple position and that is awesome, Brody Ashby is another one of those players who is strong on both sides. For a first-year coach walking, in, I have been fortunate to have these players and coaches here and we are excited.”
The Patriots start the season on Friday against Lafayette Central Catholic, a team who has reached at least regional play in the last three years.
Ragan said the opener is the right test for the Patriots.
“It’s a perfect first game, we have watched film on them and we know their history,” Ragan said. “They are a very well-coached team and they have great players and I love having that in the first game because it is a measuring stick for us. We go into every game planning to win and we will learn and we hope to see them later in the year. I am excited to play them.”
Ragan is part of four new coaches to enter the Wabash River Conference and he is happy to share what he feels will be a new era for the conference.
“I think it can be a positive. We have new blood and people are going to be building new cultures and I think it is fun to be a part of that,” Ragan said. “I heard our conference has always been strong and it would be great to have four-fie programs who can compete for a state championship. Iron sharpens iron and you want to play great programs. We want to go into every week being challenged and I am glad to have the chance to face coaches who will provide that challenge.”
