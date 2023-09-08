FITHIAN — After a home win last week, the Oakwood football team made sure to keep the local fans happy on Friday.
The Comets jumped out to a 22-0 first quarter lead and would go on to beat Watseka 67-27 in Vermilion Valley Conference play.
Chase Harrison got things going with a 72-yard touchdown run, followed by a Cameron Black 41-yards run and a 34-yard scoring pass from Jackson Dudley to Harrison.
In the second quarter, Jackson Dudley completed a 12-yard scoring pass to Carsen Dudley, while Black had a 42-yard run and a 81-yard kickoff return for an 46-13 halftime lead.
The Comets ended their scoring in the fourth on a 16-yard run from Harrison, a 40-yard pass from Jackson Dudley to Harrison and Harrison had a 77-yard kickoff return.
Jackson Dudley had 118 yards passing for three touchdowns, while Black ran for 174 yards and Harrison ran for 125 yards and caught two passes for 74 yards.
The Comets are 2-1 and will hit the road next week to face Clifton Central.
