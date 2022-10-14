GEORGETOWN — The Oakwood football team got back on track Friday with a 48-13 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman.
Chase Harrison threw for a touchdown and ran for a touchdown for the Comets in the first quarter as they took a 13-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Harrison returned a punt 60-yards for a score and completed a 18-yard touchdown pass. Oakwood would also have an 65-yard interception return for a score for a 33-0 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Harrison connected on another touchdown pass and the Comets added another run in the fourth quarter.
Rylan Mosier scored both touchdowns for the Buffaloes, scoring on a 76-yard run in the third quarter and a 32-yard run in the fourth.
Oakwood is 3-5 overall and 1-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference South and will face Salt Fork next week, while Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman will take place in the first Coal Bucket game in three years next week against Westville.
