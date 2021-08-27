MOMENCE — The Oakwood football team was still shorthanded going into Friday's opener against Momence and the Redskins took advantage of that.
Momence would score 19 points in each the first and second quarters and would go on to win 45-0.
Noah Phillips had 39 yards rushing for the Comets, while Alec Harrison had 25 yards receiving and Keevyn Wilson had five tackles on defense.
The Comets will try to regroup next week at home against Iroquois West.
