FITHIAN — The key for new Oakwood football coach Cameron Lee is pretty simple.
“I think there are a lot of great athletes, strong athletes and conditioned people, but as you go higher and higher up, you find that the difference is in the details,” Lee said. “I knew we had strong guys and good athletes, but I wanted to see who will step up and be more detain-oriented and become higher level IQ players and there have been great strides in that so far.”
After taking the head coaching job in February, Lee says the work of his first season of coaching has ramped up recently.
“The last few weeks have been real good,” Lee said. “All summer long, you try to instill the right habits and the foundations of what we want to do and it is nice to see it come to fruition when they put the pads on and everyone is around. You see the little things you working on come to life, so it has been great and real encouraging.”
The Comets had a scrimmage on Friday in front of the home crowd and Lee saw some of his hard work in action.
“It is hard to evaluate a team when they are playing themselves,” Lee said. “They came out and they played hard and did somethings that needed to be polished up, but overall, it was about operations and communications as far as the coaching staff and get our plays on the field and having the guys play in a game atmosphere. It was far from perfect, but it was a great step in the right direction.”
Gavin Clouse, last year’s top running back, is gone, but quarterback Dalton Hobick is back. Hobick passed for 447 yards and ran for 252 yards last season and will be backed by a strong, experienced line.
“Dalton Hobick is someone the VVC should know about and he provides consistency for the offense in the transition from one coaching staff to the next,” Lee said. “Then you have offensive and defensive linemen like Bryson Meyers, Tanner Pichon, Matthew miller, Travis Tiernan and players like Luke Wallace. People who have been great players for us and we are glad to have them back. It is not the exact same as it has been, but having the senior leadership helps us this fall.”
The underclassmen have surprised Lee and he said some will make some noise as the season goes on.
“We have a lot of underclassmen who will have a major impact his fall,” Lee said. “We have Keevyn Wilson, who will be a stud on the lines, Kam Acord will do the same and Chase Harrison will be all over the place. I didn’t know where would stand with the younger players, but I have been happy with them taking larger roles.”
The Comets will start the season at home Saturday at noon against Momence. Last season, the Redskins won 45-0 and Lee said Saturday is a chance for redemption.
“This is a big game because we went up to Momence and they smacked us around a little bit,” Lee said. “We were riddled with injury and sickness and it left a bad taste in their mouths. I won’t go as far as saying revenge, but we want to put our stamp on it and this is a great opportunity to establish this new identity and new era of Oakwood football, so playing Momence is almost a storybook situation with us.”
