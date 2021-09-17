DWIGHT — After three tough defeats, the Oakwood football team battled to get a win on Friday.
The Comets were down 22-0 in the second quarter, but then started to score on will as they beat Dwight 30-22.
Gaven Clouse had 182 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns for Oakwood, while Josh Young had 37 yards and four touchdowns and connected with Griffen Trees four times for 59 yards.
The Comets are 1-3 overall and will host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin next week.
