FITHIAN — The Oakwood football team continued its rough start to the season on Friday, losing 26-8 to Clifton Central.
The Comets scored their only touchdown of the game in the first quarter on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Dalton Hobick to Josh Young. Hobick would hit Young again for the two-point conversion and Oakwood would take a 8-6 lead.
But Clifton Central would take the lead in the second quarter and would score two more times in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Gaven Clouse had 66 yards rushing on 23 carries, while Young had three catches for 30 yards and Griffen Trees had nine tackles.
The Comets are 0-3 and will return to action next week against Dwight.
