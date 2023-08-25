MOMENCE — The Oakwood football team fought back from an early deficit, but could not get the win as the Comets lost 28-21 to Momence on Friday.
The Redskins scored 20 points in the first quarter, but the Comets slowly fought back. Jackson Dudley hit Alec Harrison for a 27-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and Cameron Black had a conversion run to cut the game to 20-8.
Momence scored again and was up 28-8 at halftime. Jack Ajster had an interception in the third quarter and Black would score on a 10-yard run to cut the lead to 28-15.
Black scored again on 19-yard run in the fourth and the Comets were driving in the fourth quarter, but the Redskins got an interception with under a minute left to preserve the game.
The Comets will have their home opener next week against Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman.
