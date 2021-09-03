OAKWOOD — The Oakwood football team was trying to rebound against Iroquois West on Friday after a tough week one defeat.
The Comets got close to getting that rebound, but the Indians tied the game with a field goal with seconds left in regulation and would go on to win 33-32 in overtime.
Dalton Hobick passed for 159 yards with two touchdowns for Oakwood and ran for two more scores. Josh Young had seven catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns, Gaven Close ran for 77 yards and a touchdown and Austin McDaniel had 10 tackles.
The Comets are 0-2 and will host Clifton Central next week.
