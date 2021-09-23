FITHIAN — Teams in the Vermilion Valley Conference South Division are ready to finally play closer to home.
This weekend has three matchups including Saturday’s game between Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood.
The Comets are hosting the Blue Devils after getting their first win of the season last week against Dwight. Oakwood was down 22-0 in the second quarter, but scored 30 points in a row for the 30-22 win.
“It was a wild one. You fall behind 22-0 and you are looking at 0-4 and that is not a position anyone wants to be in,” Oakwood coach Al Craig said. “So we challenged the kids in the second quarter and told them that the season is on the line. I told the seniors that they have played since they were 7, don’t let them down now, so it rallied everyone and we certainly played a whole lot better in the second half. It was an exciting win and it may have changed the season.”
With a 1-3 record, the Comets finally got the breaks they had not gotten in their first three games of the season.
“I talked to the guys and after the first few games, a few plays here or there and things would be different, we would win and we have to make those plays happen,” Craig said. “I felt like on Friday we did that and we tried to make plays and those plays went that way. We were able to play clean football for once.”
The Blue Devils (4-0) won 49-0 against Momence in the first action for the team in two weeks after Watseka canceled the week before.
“I think the two solid weeks of practice made us stale,” BHRA coach Mark Dodd said. “I don’t think we came out with a lot of energy. I was disappointed but it wasn’t a surprise. We failed on our first drive and punted for the second time this season and got sacked, so it started off bad but we settled in and got back to feeling good.”
Dawson Dodd threw for 217 yards and a school-record six touchdowns in the game with four touchdowns to Mason Hackman, who caught seven passes for 148 yards
“He was very efficient and the times he didn’t throw, he would scramble with the ball and had positive yardage, so it was his best game by far,” Mark Dodd said. “Mason Hackman had a great day receiving and it was good to see that we can get the confidence to throw the ball when we need to.”
With Saturday’s game a homecoming game for Oakwood, the Blue Devils are not overlooking anything.
“They have had some tough breaks with the Covid situation, but they have a lot of talent with the (Gaven) Clouse kid and Josh Young,” Dodd said. “Those guys have hurt us before and we know they have some big play capability. We know what we are going to get from them and they know what they are going to get for us, so it is going to get down to the players to decide the game.”
“We are happy to go out and play a team like Bismarck because they are the best team and we have been neck to neck with them in the past,” Craig said. “If we play like we did last week, it could be a great game.”
This is the first weekend of South Division play after the traditional teams in the VVC played the new North Division teams to start the season. Dodd says that the familiarity will only make things intense the rest of the season.
“I think in a sense that if you play someone new, that would be the tough part, but really I feel that it is tougher playing the teams we see all the time,” Dodd said. “All of the coaches talk to each other and they know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. It makes it a great challenge and I think the game is hyped up more because all the kids know each other.”
The game starts at noon on Saturday and will be broadcast on WHRK-FM 94.9
Seeger at Fountain Central
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern Time
Records — Seeger 3-2 overall, 2-1 in Wabash River Conference. Fountain Central 3-2 overall, 2-1 in Wabash River Conference.
Summary — Two teams that are tied for second in the WRC will battle for that spot on Friday. The Patriots are coming off a major 50-30 win over Covington, while the Mustangs won 42-13 over Attica.
North Vermillion at Attica
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern Time
Records — North Vermillion2-3 overall, 1-2 in Wabash River Conference. Attica 0-2 overall, 0-2 in Wabash River Conference.
Radio —WKZS-FM 103.1
Summary — The Falcons broke out of a three-game losing streak with a win over Riverton Parke and will now try to start a winning streak and it might happen against the Red Ramblers, who has scored only 19 points in the two games they have played
Covington at South Newton
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern Time
Records — Covington 3-2 overall, South Newton 3-2 overall
Summary — Even with the loss to Seeger, the Trojans has still scored at least 30 points in four of their five games, but they will also be taking on another high-scoring team in South Newton, who has scored at least 35 points in its victories.
Westville at Hoopeston Area/A-P
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — Westville 3-1 overall, 0-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference South, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 2-2 overall, 0-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference South.
Radio — WITY-AM 980
Summary — The Tigers enter its road game coming off their first loss of the season to Clifton Central while the ever-improving Cornjerkers have won their second game of the season and wants to make a statement and get to three wins in a season for the first time since 2010.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Salt Fork
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0-4 overall, 0-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference South. Salt Fork 4-0 overall, 0-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference South
Summary — The Buffaloes scored their first points of the season last week, but start conference play against one of the two undefeated teams in conference. The Storm has scored at least 40 points in all but last week’s 28-14 win over Iroquois West.
