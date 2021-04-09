FITHIAN — In a battle among two of the best teams in the Vermilion Valley Conference, Friday's game between Oakwood and Salt Fork went down the wire.
After the Comets scored on a five-yard touchdown pass from Brevin Wells to Josh Young with 15 seconds left, Salt Fork would get the ball to the eight-yard line with four seconds left. But the last play was called an illegal forward pass as time expired, giving Oakwood a 28-22 win.
Brevin Wells had 186 yards passing with two touchdowns for the Comets, while Gaven Clouse had 34 yards rushing with two touchdowns. Young had six catches for 55 yards and Brady Howard had four catches for 68-yards and a touchdown. Landon Nixon had nine tackles and Griffin Trees had eight tackles.
The Comets are 3-1 and will have another tough test next week against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Salt Fork is 2-1 and will face Westville next week.
